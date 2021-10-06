Jamie Spears & Britney’s Management Team Said To Have Tried Conversion-Therapy-Like Religion To Cure The Star Following Breakdown

Jamie Spearstried using religion to heal his daughter’s mental struggles.

After her public “breakdown” in 2008, Britney Spearswas reportedly diagnosed with a mental illness following an involuntary psychiatric evaluation — and apparently her father thought the Bible the solution.

According toTMZ, sources with direct knowledge claimed that Jamie — along with the former singer’s management team, Tri Star Entertainment — tried using their religious beliefs as a cure-all for Britney’s struggles.

Jamie and Lou Taylor, the founder of Tri Star, and Robin Greenhill, who also worked for the company alongside Britney’s management, were all born-again Christians.

The outlet reported that all three of them, who were all prominent figures in the pop star’s life, would walk around with Bibles and preach about God. The source also claimed that Britney was only allowed to read religious material at one point, and that anyone who wasn’t a “good Christian” wasn’t accepted into her inner circle.

However, that all seemed to change after the Circus tour, when Jamie and the management team started to care more about the money that was going directly into their pockets rather than their spiritual roots.

At the time, Tri Star received 5% of Britney’s gross profits — and when the singer stopped performing in 2019, Taylor asked Jamie for a guarantee of $500,000 a year, which he approved.

The actions of Taylor, Greenhill, and Britney’s father are all under speculation as new details about the shady nature of the conservatorship came to light in the newly released documentaries about the conservatorship.

Britney’s lawyer, Matthew Rosengart is reportedly going to stop at nothing to investigate the unethical nature of the conservatorship, which may have included illegally bugging Britney’s bedroom and recording her conversations.

Just last week, the judge on the conservatorship case suspended Jamie as the conservator of his daughter’s estate.

However, Rosengart still insists that Britney’s father isn’t getting off that easily, and is maintaining that an investigation into his actions as conservator will be conducted.

“Mr Spears and his representatives did something unfathomable, unfathomable – they eavesdropped on some of the most intimate communications of my client,” the lawyer said during the hearing.