Jeffrey Epstein Was Ready to Tell-All About Bill Clinton, Donald Trump To Avoid Prison For 2019 Sex Trafficking Charges, New Book Claims

Jeffrey Epsteinwas allegedly ready to spill all about his friends Donald Trump and Bill Clinton to prosecutors in an attempt to avoid prison time.

The bombshell revelations are included in Michael Wolff’s upcoming book, Too Famous: The Rich, the Powerful, the Wishful, the Damned, the Notorious. The author focused on Epstein’s final months before his death.

According to the book, the accused pedophile believed he could secure a deal to drop his sex trafficking charges by giving up dirt on his high-profile buddies.

Epstein thought the Justice Department under President Trump brought charges against him in an effort to pressure him to “flip and reveal the secrets of Bill Clinton,” who had been on his private jet multiple times.

Another theory he had was Trump was using federal prosecutors to dig up the secrets he had about the President.

He firmly believed there was a “deal to be made” even in the circumstance of his capture.

The book also exposed Epstein had considered repairing his image by appearing on TV with Rachel Maddow or Gayle King. He went as far as practicing a mock interview with former Trump strategist Steve Bannon.

Wolff also reported on the support Epstein received from former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, who believed “the secrets are safe” as long as Epstein was still breathing.

Wolff also claims the alleged sex offender was playful about his morally corrupted sexual habits. He allegedly compared himself to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft who was detained for soliciting prostitutes at massage parlors in 2019.

Epstein allegedly said, “Bob gets dinner out, I get take-in.”

The billionaire financier also allegedly considered paying out $3 million for a British PR firm to run a “war room” as an effort to clear his name from all allegations regarding his disgraced sexual behaviors reported by the media.

Days before he allegedly hanged himself in his cell, Wolff wrote in his book claiming that Epstein made a grim joke in a note to a friend saying, “still just hanging around – no pun intended.”

As Radar previously reported, Epstein was arrested in July 2019 after he landed at a New Jersey airport after flying in from Paris. The arrest was part of a joint New York Police Department and FBI investigation based on sex-trafficking charges in Florida and New York. Just weeks later, he was found dead in his cell with a witness claiming Epstein was “blue in the face” and “sprawled out on the floor” while being looked after by the prison staff.

The book is scheduled to be released on October 19, 2021.