Kanye West Spotted Having Coffee With Michael Cohen In NYC, Ahead Of Estranged Wife Kim Kardashian’s SNL Debut

Kanye West never ceases to surprise his fans with his very unpredictable move as this time he was spotted getting coffee with Donald Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen in New York City.

The two were seen sharing a table at Sant Ambroeus on the Upper East Side.

Page Six’s informer filmed a video of the unlikely duo’s gathering on Thursday.

It is still unclear what the rapper and disbarred lawyer were discussing. What’s even more confusing is Cohen is supposedly under house arrest after he was found guilty of financial fraud, tax evasion, and lying to Congress.

The possible connection that Kanye and Cohen might have in common is both controversial figures have had a history with Trump. In 2018 Kanye took his admiration for the former president to another level after visiting him in the White House for a meeting. He famously ridiculed former president Goerge W. Bush as racist while defending Trump.

The Donda hitmaker also announced that he had been misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder during the bizarre meeting.

On the other hand, Trump’s fixer was sentenced to three years for multiple misconduct allegations in December 2018. Although, after almost a year and a half of being in prison, he was released in May 2020 due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

He had since served the remainder of his sentence under supposed house arrest, which will end this November.

However, this isn’t the first time Cohen had been spotted out and about despite his supposed house arrest. In May this year, he was caught dining at the opulent French Bistro Le Bilboquet.

His attorney Jeffrey K. Levine later addressed the situation claiming that Cohen had obtained “special permission from the BOP [Bureau of Prisons] and RRM [Residential Reentry Management] to eat out.”

Kanye is also reportedly in the Big Apple to help his estranged wife Kim Kardashian with her hosting debut on Saturday Night Life this weekend. Insider revealed that the rapper is “quietly advising her on her performance [and] her opening monologue.”

Besides his surprising meeting with Cohen, the father of four was also seen visiting an 80-acre farm in New Canaan, Connecticut, which was listed as “a humanitarian and cultural center” that specializes in “nature, arts, justice, community, and faith initiatives.”