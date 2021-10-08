‘Queen Of Mean’ Leona Helmsley’s Billion-Dollar Estate Battle To Be Explored In Jaw-Dropping REELZ Documentary

Published by

Radar Online

Iconic billionaire real estate developer Leona Helmsley was the flamboyant, tyrannical and unapologetic hotel queen of the 1980s whose volatile reputation actually made her inordinately wealthy.

At the time, the “Queen of Mean” was regarded as a symbol of arrogance and greed. While her legacy lives on, she’s also seen as an innovator.

“Leona Helmsley had a reputation for being the ‘Queen of Mean.’ That’s true,” says veteran publicist Michael Pagnotta in Radar‘s sneak peak of the upcoming REELZ documentary, Leona Helmsley: Life Death & Money. “But she also had a reputation for excellence.”

Experts believe that her self-styled advertising was the key to her hotel’s upward trajectory.

“She would be wearing a tiara and she would hold up skimpy towels and say, ‘I won’t settle for skimpy towels. Why should you?'” says estate lawyer and television host Danielle Mayoras.

And with that creativity, Leona broke barriers.

“This marketing campaign of having Leona being the face of the hotels – it actually completely worked!” notes attorney Jill Stanley.