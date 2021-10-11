Timothée Chalamet Refuses To Answer Questions About Co-Star Armie Hammer’s Rape & Sexual Assault Allegations

Timothée Chalamet refused to react to his former co-star Armie Hammer‘s sexual assault allegations during a recent interview.

The 25-year-old actor has not commented on the subject since it first made headlines earlier this year. He had previously professed his admiration for Armie after the two worked together on the movie Call Me By Your Name.

mega

The interviewer brought up the disturbing allegations against Armie during his interview with Time.

Timothée responded gracefully but didn’t give up much. “I totally get why you’re asking that,” the Beautiful Boy actor said. “But it’s a question worthy of a larger conversation, and I don’t want to give you a partial response.”

As Radar previously reported, Armie has been under scrutiny after a woman named Effie Angelova claimed he raped her.

The alleged victim says theRebecca actor “violently raped” her in addition to “slamming my head against a wall” and “bruising my face” during an alleged attack in 2017.

During her testimony, Effie also accused Armie of committing “other acts of violence against” her that she “did not consent,” including beating her feet with a crop and holding her hostage to the point she believes “he was going to kill” her.

mega

Armie had denied all the allegations claiming their interactions were “completely consensual.”

Following the allegations, Hammer checked himself into a rehab facility just outside of Orlando, Florida. His estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, reportedly helped him throughout the process.

Hammer allegedly called Chambers to inform her about his decision to seek treatment.

The former duo seemed to be in agreement over treatment despite their ongoing custody battle over their two children, Harper, 6, and Ford, 4. Chambers filed for divorce from the actor in July 2020.

mega

Last month, Radar reported that despite Armie facing an investigation over the sexual assault allegations, his current girlfriend, Lisa Perejma, is still supporting him.

“They are still together, she has been around the island recently and I believe she’s planning to see him when he leaves rehab, she’s been a big support for him,” an insider told The Sun. “They have a strong bond and a lot of mutual friends, she’s glad he’s getting the help he urgently needs for the sake of his children and his future.”

According to the source, the actor also had extended his stay in the facility. Armie is reportedly sober and “thriving.”