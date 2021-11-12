Ahmaud Arbery’s Murder Trial: Defendant’s Lawyer Doesn’t Want ‘Black Pastors’ At Hearing

Published by

The lawyer for defendant William “Roddie” Bryan in Ahmaud Arbery‘s murder trial is claiming that he and his team aren’t comfortable having certain community members in court during the hearing.

This comes after Al Sharpton attended the trial this week to “console” Arbery’s family.

Kevin Gough, who represents Roddie, whined to the judge that bringing black pastors into the courtroom is “intimidating.”

“I’ve got nothing personally against Mr. Sharpton,” the lawyer claimed. “If we’re going to start a precedent, starting yesterday, where we’re going to bring high-profile members of the African-American community into the courtroom to sit with the family during the trial in the presence of the jury, I believe that’s intimidating and it’s an attempt to pressure.”

The defendant’s lawyer continued explaining his displeasure over the situation, saying, “If their pastor is Al Sharpton right now, that’s fine, but then that’s it” before he went on to add, “We don’t want any more black pastors coming in here.”

Gough also namedropped famous minister Jesse Jackson, who he claims was in the courtroom “earlier this week sitting with the victim’s family trying to influence the jury in this case.” Although, he admitted that he wasn’t sure if it was actual Jesse.