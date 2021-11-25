Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderer’s Sister Says She Posted A Photo Of His Dead Body On Snapchat Because She’s ‘A Huge Fan Of True Crime’

Published by

Ahmaud Arbery‘s killer’s sister sure did add insult to injury, but she insists it wasn’t done maliciously.

On Wednesday, Travis McMichael, 35, his father, Gregory McMichael, 65, and the pair’s neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., 52, were convicted of murdering the late 25-year-old Black man in their neighborhood of Satilla Shores – near Brunswick, Georgia – last February.

At the time, Arbery was mid-jog when the three white men chased after him in their cars, cornered him and gunned him down. It was Travis who fired off the shot that killed Ahmaud.

Though a date to determine the murderers’ sentences has not yet been set, all three are facing the possibility of the death penalty.