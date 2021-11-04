Britney Spears ‘Broke Down In Tears Of Joy’ Ahead Of Upcoming Conservatorship Court Date Because ‘She Is Getting Her Life Back,’ Insider Spills

Britney Spears has a lot to look forward to.

A court date is set for November 12 to determine if her 13-year conservatorship should end. “Britney is beside herself and broke down in tears of joy because she now knows with no hesitation that she is getting her life back,” an insider told HollywoodLife.

“She will be able to do all of the things she has always wanted to do and with Sam [Asghari] by her side, she feels safe. He won’t let anything ever happen to her and her friends trust him more than anything,” the source explained.

As previously reported by OK!, insiders revealed that the singer and her fiancé are holding off on making wedding plans and buying a home together until her future is determined.

“Britney has been locked in hell for 13 years and she is not ready to let her dad off the hook just because he is ready to give up,” the HollywoodLife source said. “But at this point, she knows that she is free and that is all she’s wanted and prayed for for over a decade.”

Jamie Spears was suspended from the conservatorship in September.

“Her friends are all celebrating this and are really emotional too because everyone around her knows what a toll this has taken on her and no one who knows and loves her has ever approved of what was going on,” the source added.

“Britney isn’t really doing anything to prepare for her upcoming court date,” another insider told HollywoodLife. “She’s just relaxing, spending time with Sam. She’s praying a lot.”

According to the insider, the “Lucky” singer is hoping her conservatorship ends before the year is over so she can have a fresh start in 2022. “She’s feeling as hopeful as she ever has,” the source shared.

“She’s excited for the future and she has no real plans if it does come to an end,” the source added. “She continues reading every single comment from her fans and they are really what have gotten her through this hell she’s endured.”

Whether Spears will continue her music career is unclear. The insider said the blonde beauty has told her friends she is “fine” if she doesn’t work again “but she has gone back and forth on that.”

“She’s just going to see where life takes her,” the source explained. “She will probably celebrate on a vacation with Sam somewhere to start and spend time with her boys [Sean and Jayden Federline].”