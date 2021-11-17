Britney Spears Opens Up About Life After Her Conservatorship, Says Her Family Should Be In Prison For ‘All The Bad Things’ They Did To Her

Published by

OK Magazine

Britney Spears is still over the moon after her conservatorship was terminated on November 12.

The 39-year-old posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday, November 16, where she addressed what comes next.

“I’ve been in the conservatorship for 13 years. It’s a really a long time to be in a situation you don’t want to be in,” the blonde beauty began. “So I’m just grateful for each day and being able to have the keys to my car, to be able to be independent and feel like a woman. Owning an ATM card, seeing cash for the first time … It’s the little things.”