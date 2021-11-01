Caitlyn Jenner Says O.J. Simpson ‘Obviously’ Killed Nicole Brown Simpson: ‘He Got Away With It’

It’s been nearly three decades sinceNicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were stabbed to death, but the case — and O.J. Simpson’s controversial acquittal — still captivates the nation.

During a recent moment on Big Brother VIP, Caitlyn Jenner touched on the events that followed the shocking 1994 Brentwood, Calif., murders. At the time, Caitlyn — then known as Bruce Jenner — was married to Kris Jenner, who was close to the late mom-of-two. (Simpson and Brown, who were in the midst of a divorce when she was killed, shared Sydney, now 36, and Justin, now 33.)

Kris’ ex-husband, Robert Kardashian, was also part of the “Dream Team” defending the former NFL star in what became known as The Trial of The Century.

“It was an extraordinarily difficult time. Nicole was Kris’ best friend [and] had been for a long time,” the 72-year-old recalled. “I was at Nicole’s house two days before the murder.”

O.J. SIMPSON IMPLIES HE DOESN’T LIKE TO TRAVEL TO LOS ANGELES BECAUSE HE MIGHT RUN INTO NICOLE BROWN SIMPSON’S ‘REAL’ MURDERER

“Obviously he did it and he got away with it, and at one point he even told Nicole, ‘I’ll kill you and get away with it because I’m OJ Simpson,’” Caitlyn revealed, noting the late woman “relayed that onto Kris at one point — and unfortunately, she was right.”

“We were at the courthouse. We were watching what was going on in the other room,” the gold medalist continued. “Even after the not guilty verdict, the first thing Kris turns around to me and goes, ‘We should’ve listened to Nicole. She was right, right from the beginning.”

Though Simpson was acquitted, Brown and Goldman’s families sued him in civil court for wrongful death and won a $33.5M judgment. However, in February, Fred Goldman — Ron’s father — revealed he only received $132,000 of the money owed to him.

As OK! reported, Simpson was recently ordered to discuss questions regarding his assets, including “employment, property and funds,” with Fred’s lawyer in what is believed to be an attempt to satisfy the outstanding balance.

Caitlyn’s step-daughter, Kim Kardashian, recently spoke out about Simpson while hosting Saturday Night Live last month. Noting in her opening monologue that she “met my first black person” because of her late father, the 41-year-old quipped: “Wanna take a stab at the dark at who it was? I know it’s sorta weird to remember the first black person you met but O.J. does leave a mark, or several or none at all. I still don’t know.”

(Following the airing, Nicole’s sister Tanya told TMZ that the reality star’s jokes were “distasteful” and in “poor taste”.)

FRED GOLDMAN SLAMS O.J. SIMPSON CALLING IT A ‘SHAME’ HE SURVIVED COVID

In 2018, footage from a bizarre interview Simpson did to promote his book If I Did It — which contained a “hypothetical” account of the murders — with publisher Judith Regan recirculated on a two-hour special, O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?

“As things got heated, I just remember Nicole fell and hurt herself,” the the former running back said — in what was dubbed a “shocking hypothetical account” — at the time. “And I remember I grabbed a knife, I do remember that portion, taking the knife from Charlie, and to be honest, after that, I don’t remember.”

Simpson, who has maintained his innocence, joined Twitter days after the 25th anniversary of his late wife and Ron’s death.