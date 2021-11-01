Demi Lovato, Paris Jackson Among Young Celebrities Costumed For Hollywood Halloween. Also Paris Hilton, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas: Photos

Booby Tape Booby Tape

Hollywood takes Halloween! No one does spooky season like your favorite A-list celebrities.

These masters of disguises looked scary-good while dressed up for the Booby Tape Halloween celebration in West Hollywood on Saturday, October 30.

Scroll through the images below to see A-list celebs rocking costumes.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton put her own spin on Cinderella. The TV personality donned a sexy powder blue corset dress and a tiara to go with her blonde locks. She topped the look off with gloves and silver pumps to represent the classic Disney princess.

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got creative with their Lizzie McGuire-themed costumes. The power couple looked glamorous while the Game of Thrones actress took on Hilary Duff‘s famous character.

Justin & Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber looked adorable dressed as decked out characters from The Jungle Book. The pop singer dressed as Baloo the bear, while the model looked stylish in an all-black outfit resembling the black panther Bagheera from the Disney film.

Demi Lovato & Vas J Morgan

Demi Lovato posed alongside Vas J Morgan while sporting a goth chic look with black lipstick and a haunting dark smokey eye.

Emma Roberts

Emma Robertsgot into the Halloween spirit with a head-to-toe clown inspired look.

Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson rocked a brown mini dress paired with knee-high brown boots while she dressed as a glamorous witch for the evening.

Madelaine Petsch, Camila Mendes & Lili Reinhart

The women of Riverdale reunited for a photo while decked out in Halloween looks. Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes went as the famous female duo Scooby Doo, Velma and Daphney, while Lili Reinhart rocked an evil witch ensemble.

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson appeared to have a blast at Booby Tape’s Squid Game themed event, where she and her pals dressed up as characters from the hit Netflix show.

Olivia Rodrigo & Conan Gray

Olivia Rodrigo posed alongside fellow up-and-coming artist Conan Gray while rocking a throwback costume look. The “Brutal” singer looked demure as Elvira Hancock from Scarface.