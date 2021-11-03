Ghislaine Maxwell Reportedly Attended Former Governor Andrew Cuomo’s 1990 Wedding To Kerry Kennedy, New Book Claims

Ghislaine Maxwellreportedly attended Andrew Cuomo’s wedding in 1990.

According to author Christina Oxenberg, Maxwell was present at the nuptials which took place in Washington D.C, per reports from The Sun.

MEGA

Oxenberg writes in the pages of her book Trash: Encounters with Ghislaine Maxwell that she ran into her for the first time when Cuomo was tying the knot with Kerry Kennedy.

“The ceremony took place in a cathedral in Washington DC and was attended by scores of invited guests, the front door near-impenetrable because of the swarm of media and a mob of Kennedy fans,” the book reads.

FORMER GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO HIT WITH CRIMINAL CHARGE FOR ALLEGED MISCONDUCT: REPORT

“Following the church nuptials, a trimmed-down group was invited to a reception held on the rolling green grounds surrounding the elegant home of Ethel Kennedy, aka Mrs. Robert F. Kennedy, at Hickory Hill, in McLean, Virginia.”

MEGA

Oxenberg described the “even-more-private” lunch as “attended by only family and some tag-alongs,” as the place where she had her first conversation with Maxwell.

“I was standing with my then-husband, Damian Elwes, a British painter when Ghislaine sauntered over. She and Damian burst with enthusiastic greetings,” Oxenberg writes.

Oxenberg described her conversation with Maxwell as short and sweet. She also claimed that Jeffrey Epstein‘s alleged accomplice was most likely invited by Kennedy, not Cuomo.

MEGA

She noted that while Cuomo was always “extremely unfriendly” at the events Oxenberg attended, she was still surprised to hear about the sexual assault allegations against him because she had never seen him act inappropriately.

ANDREW CUOMO HASN’T BEEN SEEN SINCE HE RESIGNED, SPECULATION CIRCULATES ON WHERE THE FORMER GOVERNOR IS CURRENTLY LIVING

“[I’m] always supportive of any victims of a case involving sexual misconduct,” she said. “I don’t know the specifics but I hope justice prevails.”

Cuomo resigned from office as the Governor of New York earlier this year after multiple complaints of sexual misconduct were filed against him.

In August, he announced in a press conference that he would be stepping down from his duties as Governor in light of the scandal. At the time, he issued a half-hearted apology while still maintaining that he had never acted in a predatory manner.

Last week, reports began circulating that the ex-governor had been officially hit with more than one criminal charge more than two months after his resignation.