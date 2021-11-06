Hollywood Heiresses! Paris Jackson, Rooney Mara, Billie Lourd & More Celebs Who Inherited Their Family Fortunes

mega

Born with a silver spoon! These celebs cashed in on piles of dough from their wealthy families.

Scroll through the photos below to see which celebrity legacies were born into wealth!

Rooney Mara – $3 Billion

Football family! Rooney Mara, 36, and her sister Kate, 38, are part of not one, but two sports dynasties. Their dad is the third generation to own a piece of the New York Giants franchise since their great-grandfather Tim Mara founded the team in 1925. Tim paid a mere $500 at the time — and it’s now worth an estimated $500 million! Meanwhile, their mom is descended from Art Rooney, who founded the Pittsburgh Pirates. Never heard of ’em? Well, they’re now the six-time Super Bowl Champs, the Pittsburgh Steelers!

Paris Jackson – $1.3 Billion

Biding her time! King of Pop Michael Jackson reportedly structured his will so that the singer and her two brothers get $8 million a year until they all turn 33. At that point, they’ll each get an equal chunk of half of their dad’s estate. At 40, they’ll split the rest. Still, all the money in the world can’t fill the hole in Paris Jackson’s heart caused by her dad’s 2009 death. “They always say, ‘Time heals,’ ” the 23-year-old mused. “But it really doesn’t. You just get used to it.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Billions

Well, not exactly. While the Veep alum, 60, has a reported $200 million of her own dough, she’s tried to set the record straight that it is her late father Gérard’s business, a commodities and shipping conglomerate, that is worth billions and not the man. “Whatever I do, people just assume it’s true,” she’s said. “Welcome to the f**in’ Internet.”

Billie Lourd – $45+ Million

Billie Lourd faced the unthinkable when her mom, Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher and grandmother, Old Hollywood sweetheart Debbie Reynolds, died within a week of each other in 2016. Experts speculate that the 29-year-old inherited the bulk of Carrie’s estate as well as a portion of her grandma’s — which was worth a whopping $85 million! Lourd is philosophical about her loss. “I’ve always kind of lived in their shadows,” the Scream Queens actress said. “And now is the first time in my life when I get to own my life and just stand on my own.”

Brooke Shields – $25 Million

He split when she was just 5 months old, but Frank Shields, an executive at Revlon, did right by the Pretty Baby actress when he passed away in 2003. Brooke Shields, who has been working since she was 11 months old, learned how not to handle her finances from her late mother, Teri. “When I was 20 years into my career, I had made and lost everything twice,” said the 56-year-old of her momager (the two were frequently estranged). “My mom’s perspective was, if I did a movie, we could buy a house, or if I did a job, we could get a car.”

Kyra Sedgwick – $16 Million

Descended from an old New England family, Kyra Sedgwick, 56, was born into a life of privilege — and came into an even bigger fortune when her venture capitalist dad Henry Dwight Sedgwick V died in 2018. That year, The Closer star, wed to Kevin Bacon, remembered her father, who split from her mom when the actress was just 4, as “something of a ’70s swinger. He was handsome and charismatic and had lots of girlfriends.”