Jenna Johnson Spills JoJo Siwa’s Next ‘DWTS’ Performance Explores ‘Emotion’, Following Pop Star’s Split From Girlfriend

Dancing With the Stars professional Jenna Johnson teases JoJo Siwa‘s next performance will be a dance that explores a new side of the pop star.

Though the pair are currently contestants in the DWTS season 30 semifinals, they really need to bring the moves to keep their place as frontrunners in the dance show, and Johnson believes the way to do that will be through “tapping into something really personal” for The J Team actress.

“I feel like our word this week is emotion,” the pro dancer spilled to the eager crowd at L.A.’s Vulture Fest on Saturday, November 13.

“I don’t feel like we’ve seen necessarily that side [of JoJo],” Johnson continued. “I feel like you always get to see bubbly, fun, spunky, out there JoJo.”

“We’re tapping into something really personal this week,” the pro partner gushed. “I’m really excited for everyone to see it.”

The duo will be dancing to a piano version of Lewis Capaldi‘s “Before You Go”, and plan to “switch up” their usual roles.

“This week I’ll be leading her a little bit. I’m definitely not as good as she is,” Johnson mentioned, referring to the fact that Siwa generally “leads” given she is the taller dance partner between the two of them.

The 18-year-old songstress playfully chimed in, “No, I’m just not good at being the girl!”

This announcement about exploring the “Only Getting Better” singer’s vulnerability rather than her trademark bubbly excitement comes only weeks following the pop star’s sudden split from her ex-girlfriend of nearly a year, Kylie Prew.

As OK! previously reported, the Nickelodeon star opened up about the breakup on Paris Hilton‘s This Is Paris podcast.

“I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up,” Siwa told the 40-year-old socialite. “But she is literally still my best friend. I talked to her yesterday, she just got a new puppy. She’s awesome. She’s having the time of her life, I’m having the time of my life.”

She went on to say that she feels “lucky” that she didn’t lose toucher with Prew completely. “You know, even though relationships end, friendships don’t have to end.”

“I was very happy that it can be, because that’s all I wanted,” she explained. “But I’m really happy that I remember all the fun times, all the good times, and nothing bad happened. It just is the definition of a cheesy saying of ‘right person, wrong time’ and I hate cheesy sayings but they’re true.”