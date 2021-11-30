Jennifer Coolidge wants more ‘romance and sex’ for The White Lotus character

Jennifer Coolidge wants more “romance and sex” for her character in ‘The White Lotus’.

The 60-year-old actress stars as Tanya McQuoid in the sitcom about holidaymakers at a resort in Hawaii, and she revealed her high hopes for the upcoming second season.

She said: “They haven’t told me what the script is. But, I hope I have lots of romance and sex in this next one. I felt like I didn’t get enough of that in the first one.”

Jennifer – who has also starred in the likes of ‘American Pie’ and ‘Legally Blonde’ – admitted wherever she goes, she gets recognised for her role in the HBO hit series, even when wearing a mask.

She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “It didn’t matter where I was this year. It didn’t matter that I had a mask on. I could be in a motorboat up in Maine going by another speedboat and someone would be like, ‘White Lotus.’ I mean, it was weird. Everyone saw it. Everyone saw that thing.”

The ensemble cast of the satirical comedy also features Murray Bartlett, 50, Connie Britton, 54, Jake Lacy, 46, Molly Shannon, 57, and ‘Percy Jackson’ star Alexandra Daddario, 35, and Jennifer previously spoke of how she would prefer things to stay that way.

When asked whether the new season is to feature any new cast members, she said: “I hope not. I have heard that. But you know what? You never know! And even so, imagine what Mike White can write the second time around. So, I’ll watch it, even if I’m not in it.”

Her comments come after Jennifer previously gave her take on ‘Legally Blonde 3’, the upcoming second sequel to the 2001 hit in which she starred as manicurist Paulette Bonafonté alongside Reese Witherspoon.

She said; “I hope Reese [Witherspoon] and I are running really fast for most of it, we’re running from something really fast. I don’t know what it’ll be this time around, I just hope it’s some really fast-moving, caper-type [thing], that we get into trouble.”