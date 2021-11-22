JK Rowling Calls Police After Being Doxxed, Trans-Activists Showed Up Outside Scotland Home

Harry Potter author JK Rowling called the Scotland police after she was doxxed online by individuals supporting trans rights.

On Twitter, Rowling said last Friday her “family’s address was posted on Twitter by three activist actors who took photos of themselves in front of my house, carefully positioning themselves to ensure that our address was visible.”

A photo had been making the rounds of three members of the LGBTQ+ community outside Rowling’s home holding signs that read, “Trans rights are human rights” and “Don’t be a cissy.”

The author thanked the police in Scotland for their assistance in the matter. “I implore those people who retweeted the image with the address still visible, even if they did so in condemnation of these’s people’s actions, to delete it.”

She claims other women who share her opinions on the Transgender community “have been subject to campaigns of intimidation which range from being hounded on social media, the targeting of their employers, all the way up to doxing and direct threats of violence, including rape.”

Rowling says those women, “have been put into a state of fear and distress for no other reason than that they refuse to uncritically accept that the socio-political concept of gender identify should replace that of sex.”

She ended, “I’ve received so many death threats I could paper the house with them, and I haven’t stopped speaking out. Perhaps, And I’m just throwing this out there — the best way to prove your movement isn’t a threat to women, is to stop talking, harassing and threatening us.”

JK being “harassed” comes days after it was revealed she won’t be apart of the upcoming 20th anniversary for Harry Potter on HBOMax.

The streamer announced that Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and other stars of the franchise will be coming together for a 20th reunion special; however, J.K. Rowling was noticeably MIA from the promotional material.

Her not appearing is not too surprising given Radcliffe has spoken out against her views on the transgender community.

In the past, JK has stood up for a man who was fired after posting transphobic tweets. She followed it up with a blog post that featured her “five reasons for being worried about the new trans activism.”

JK wrote about the “the huge explosion in young women wishing to transition” and the idea of “detransitioning,” in which the person goes back to their birth gender.

The LGBTQ+ community has criticized JK over her comments claiming she is misinformed and accuse her of spreading misinformation on the topic.

For his part, Daniel released a statement in which he said loud, “Transgender women are women, Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.”