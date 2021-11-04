Jojo Siwa Reveals Her Split With Kylie Prew Happened Just Hours Before Her Disney Night Performance On ‘DWTS’

Jojo Siwais opening up about her recent breakup.

The 18-year-old had been gushing over her former girlfriend Kylie Prew, also 18, since she introduced her to the world, shortly after coming out earlier this year. However, the young couple’s whirlwind romance came to an abrupt end last month, which the Dance Moms alum confirmed earlier this week.

Now, Siwa is divulging some more details about what went wrong in her relationship, and how she has been holding up since the split.

MEGA

According to Us Weekly, Siwa revealed she and Prew called things off on October 11, the same day she performed in Dancing With the Stars’ “Disney Week.”

JOJO SIWA CALLS ‘DWTS’ A ‘ROLLERCOASTER’ AFTER LANDING IN THE BOTTOM TWO FOLLOWING SPLIT FROM KYLIE PREW

“We officially broke up the morning that I did the Prince Charming number on Dancing With the Stars,” she told the outlet. “It’s been a few weeks and it’s been tough, but we’re getting through it.”

“I would have handled it so much differently [if I wasn’t on DWTS],” she admitted, noting the show kept her so busy that she barely had time to wallow and “be sad” about the breakup.

MEGA

“And then I got that [time to be sad] and I was like, ‘I’ve been very lucky that I don’t have much of that right now,’” the blonde babe continued, per the outlet.

The J-Team actress explained she and her former flame are still on good terms, and working towards being friends in the future. “I realized what was making me sad is I felt like I couldn’t be friends with Ky anymore,” she reportedly confessed. “And then I was like, ‘This is dumb.’ We started being friends by Snapchatting every day. We’re going to go back to being friends.”

“It really makes my heart happy though to say that we are still best friends,” she told the outlet. “I was literally just watching videos earlier today, just from the early months of our relationship and just feeling happy.”

Siwa also insisted Prew still has her back, recalling a particular “rough night” she had recently, where her ex-girlfriend answered her call at “2:00 a.m. her time” to offer the popstar support, according to the outlet.

MEGA

“But it just wasn’t right to be in a relationship anymore,” she said without giving any further details about what went down between the young pair. “And that’s OK. We’re both so young, it’s OK to live life and that’s OK ‘for right person, wrong time’ to be a real thing.”

JOJO SIWA JUMPS FOR JOY AS SHE’S REUNITED WITH ‘DWTS’ PARTNER JENNA JOHNSON FOLLOWING SPLIT FROM KYLIE PREW: PHOTOS

“Life has a way of working out,” she reportedly continued, adding that she wasn’t ruling out a possible reconciliation with Prew in the future. “[If] we grow up and realize like ‘You are the one for me,’ then great. I’m not opposed to it at all.”

Siwa explained she’s simply “sitting back” and enjoying the ride of life, whatever it may bring. “I’m literally strapped into a roller-coaster and I’m like, ‘Jesus, take the wheel. You got it, buddy. Let’s go,” she quipped.

For now, the “Boomerang” singer is focusing all her energy into her new Peacock series Siwa’s Dance Pop Revolution competition show, which she is working on with her mom Jessalynn Siwa.

Siwa also recently revealed she’s been leaning on her DWTS partner Jenna Johnson for support through the difficult time.