JoJo Siwa wants a ‘cuddle buddy.’

The 18-year-old internet sensation has been keeping herself busy with work since splitting with Kylie Prew, also 18, but opened up about her breakup and admitted that she would be up for something more casual.

She said: “I haven’t started dating at all, anybody, but whatever happens happens. I fell in love with somebody who I didn’t ever expect to fall in love with. We met on a cruise ship, she was my best friend. And then we went to Disney together and all of a sudden… it kind of all happened. And so I think I learned to just trust life and whatever’s supposed to happen is going to happen.

But trust me, I want to have a cuddle date. So if anybody out there needs a cuddle date, cuddle buddy, I’ll take it.”

However, the Nickelodeon star – who recently made it to the upcoming final of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ – also revealed that she is still in contact with her ex-girlfriend and noted that she is “grateful” to have the competition to focus on.

She told PEOPLE: “There’s days where I truthfully will cry, and the only thing that I will want is to talk to Ky and I will call and Ky will answer and it’s all okay And there are other days where we don’t talk at all. And I think that either way, it’s okay. I think everyone’s life happens differently, but I’m really grateful that I’ve had ‘Dancing with the Stars’ that I’ve had ‘Dance Pop’. It’s just kept my brain occupied and it’s kept my brain happy and healthy. I was in love for the first time. It is such an amazing gift and something that I will cherish for as long as I live.”