JonBenét Ramsey Case: Boulder Police Accused Of Sitting On Crucial DNA Evidence That Could Help Solve Beauty Queen’s Murder 25 Years Later

As the 25th anniversary of JonBenét Ramsey’s death approaches, Radar has exclusively learned crucial DNA evidence, which potentially has the power to solve the murder, has NOT gone through nationwide genetic testing that may identify the killer or a relative.

Amazingly, investigators have yet to utilize any commercially available genetic DNA database to catch the cold-blooded killer or killers responsible for the brutal strangulation and sexual assault of the 6-year-old. JonBenét was murdered inside her ritzy Boulder, Colorado, home on December 26, 1996.

The bombshell finding comes from renowned investigative reporter Paula Woodward, who exclusively obtained the 3,000-page “police book summary” case file detailing just about every report written by detectives tasked with solving the crime.

Woodward claims that records show cops are STILL allegedly convinced JonBenét was viciously garroted by her mother Patsy Ramsey, who died of ovarian cancer in 2006 at age 49. She also alleges the police are stubbornly refusing to look at any other potential suspects or evidence.

“There are certain police officers in Boulder who not only did not do their jobs — but they also went way beyond that in trying to convict the Ramseys,” said Woodward, who details her findings in her new blockbuster book, “Unsolved: The JonBenét Ramsey Murder 25 Years Later.”