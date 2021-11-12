Kal Penn needs ’10 minutes’ from Cardi B

Kal Penn only needs “10 minutes” from Cardi B to officiate his wedding.

The ‘Designated Survivor’ star was delighted when the ‘WAP’ hitmaker recently offered to oversee his nuptials when he ties the knot with his partner Josh but he insisted nothing has been confirmed yet as the couple are still in the planning stages.

Speaking on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’, Kal joked: “If we do have an Indian wedding, Indian weddings can be 10 days long, right? So I would imagine if she has time in her schedule, it’ll be the day she officiates and then nine days of aunties asking her about her lyrics.”

But the former associate director of the White House Office of Public Liaison clarified Cardi wouldn’t be needed for the full 10 days.

He added: “We need 10 minutes of her time.”

Cardi reached out to Kal – who only recently came out as gay – after the 44-year-old star took to Twitter and explained spotting the ‘Up’ rapper on his flight to Los Angeles had influenced his dream.

He tweeted: “Cardi B was on my flight to LA. I fell asleep and had a dream that she officiated our wedding on the plane and the three of us walked out of LAX holding hands.”

Cardi replied: “First, why didn’t you say hi! Second, I’m licensed to do that sooo……..let me know.(sic)”

Kal explained he didn’t want to be “disrespectful” and disturb his fellow passenger, but excitedly agreed to her wedding offer.

He wrote: “You’re the best. Was gonna say hi but didn’t want to be disrespectful (your do not disturb light was on). But holy s*** let’s do it! We’re down if you’re down!(sic)”

Cardi simply replied: “I’m down I’ll get my suit (sic)”

The ‘Harold & Kumar’ star detailed his 11-year relationship with Josh in his new memoir, ‘You Can’t Be Serious’, but insisted he never made a conscious effort to conceal his sexuality, he was just aware that the important people in his life value their privacy.

He said: “I’ve always been very public with everybody I’ve personally interacted with. Whether it’s somebody that I meet at a bar, if Josh and I are out or we’re talking to friends.

“I’m really excited to share our relationship with readers. But Josh, my partner, my parents, and my brother, four people who I’m closest to in the family, are fairly quiet.

“They don’t love attention and shy away from the limelight.”