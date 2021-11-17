Kanye West & Drake Seemingly Bury The Hatchet At Dave Chappelle Show In Toronto, After The ‘Donda’ Singer Made A Peace Offering Earlier This Month

OK Magazine
It looks like Kanye West and Drake have put their longstanding beef behind them.
The rappers surprised fans when they went to a Dave Chappelle show in Toronto earlier this week.
The “All Of The Lights” singer — who recently changed his name to Ye — posted a photo of himself with Drake and J. Prince together on Instagram. He captioned the photo with a dove emoji, which may be interpreted as a symbol of peace.
The “God’s Plan” rapper later posted a video of him and Ye together on Instagram. Drake had his arm around the 44-year-old artist in the clip.
Earlier this month, the “Flashing Lights” singer invited the 35-year-old to make an appearance at a show in Los Angeles on December 9. “I’m making this video to address the ongoing back-and-forth between myself and Drake. Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other, and it’s time to put it to rest,” Ye said in a video at the time.
“I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride aside and come together,” the fashion designer announced.
The gig is intended to advocate for the freedom of Larry Hoover. Hoover is currently behind bars for charges pertaining to gang activity. Hoover’s son, Larry Hoover Jr., urged Drake to accept the offer because he is “a leader and leaders make decisions that people follow,” TMZ reported.
J. Prince seemingly confirmed that Drake had accepted the invitation. The music executive posted the same photo of the trio on Instagram. “What a beautiful night I had last night in Canada. Let’s make history December 9 Free Larry Hoover Concert,” he captioned the post.
The Rap-A-Lot CEO also reposted Drake’s video with Ye. “Movement over the Moment is the big picture,” he captioned the post.