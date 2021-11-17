Kanye West & Drake Seemingly Bury The Hatchet At Dave Chappelle Show In Toronto, After The ‘Donda’ Singer Made A Peace Offering Earlier This Month

Published by

OK Magazine

It looks like Kanye West and Drake have put their longstanding beef behind them.

The rappers surprised fans when they went to a Dave Chappelle show in Toronto earlier this week.

The “All Of The Lights” singer — who recently changed his name to Ye — posted a photo of himself with Drake and J. Prince together on Instagram. He captioned the photo with a dove emoji, which may be interpreted as a symbol of peace.