Lindsay Lohan Announces She’s Engaged To Her Longtime Boyfriend

Lindsay Lohan shared a beautiful post on her Instagram announcing her engagement to longtime boyfriend Bader Shammas.

The movie star posted a few adorable pictures of her and her fiancé, as she revealed the exciting news to her 9.7 million followers.

The 35-year-old actress wrote in the caption, “My love. My life. My Family. My Future. @bader.shammas #love” accompanied by the ring emoji.

The Sun reported earlier this year the Mean Girls star had fallen madly in love with her boyfriend.

An insider told the outlet, “Lindsay’s relationship with Bader (Shammas) is going strong. She has been with him for about two years now.”

The source also explained that Shammas is a stable guy with a steady job, and they were likely to tie the knot soon.

“He is a legitimate guy,” the informant added. “He’s not an actor. He’s not in the entertainment industry. He manages funds for high-net-worth people at Credit Suisse. They’ll get married at some point. She’s 34. It’s just a matter of time.”

Lindsay currently resides in Dubai, although she came back to the US last month after accepting an acting gig with Netflix. Sources shared she had taken her life back on track both personally and professionally.

“She’s doing amazing, and this return to acting is great for her,” the source explained. “This will be a launching pad for her career.”

The Parent Trap actress is currently filming a Christmas movie, directed by Janeen Damian and written by Michael Damian, Jeff Bonnett, and Ron Oliver.

In the rom-com produced by Netflix, she plays the character of a “newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress” who gets amnesia in a skiing accident where she “finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.”

The film is scheduled to be aired during the holiday season next year though Netflix already released the preview of the movie last week. In the first look, she was seen in great spirits while holding hands with co-star Chord Overstreet.

Previously, theHerbie Fully Loaded actress was reportedly engaged to Russian businessman Egor Tarabasov while living in the UK. However, the former couple parted ways after multiple arguments, including a violent altercation caught on camera in Mykonos.

At the time, she admitted, “I realize now you can’t stay in a relationship just for love. No woman can be hit and stay with that person if that person isn’t prepared to say sorry.”