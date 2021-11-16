Mark And Patricia McCloskey, The Couple Who Made Headlines Last Year After Aiming Guns At Protestors Outside Their Home, Show Up To Kenosha Courthouse

Published by

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the couple who made national headlines after aiming their guns at protestors passing by their St. Louis home last year, showed up outside the Kenosha courthouse where closing arguments are being made in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

According to Fox News, the McCloskey couple showed up outside the Kenosha courthouse today as the lawyers defending Kyle Rittenhouse were finishing up their closing arguments to the court and jury.

Mark, who plead guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault earlier this past summer, is currently running for the United States Senate in Missouri.