Mary Lambert is engaged to her long-term partner Wyatt Hermansen

Mary Lambert is engaged.

The ‘She Keeps Me Warm’ singer is getting married to her long-term partner Wyatt Hermansen, something she “dreamt” of for a lifetime.

She shared the news on Instagram: “I’ve dreamt of this moment my whole life. We’re gonna get married in front of god and everybody!!!!! I love you Wyatt Paige Hermansen!!!”

The note was shared along with a slideshow of the pair – who have dated for three and half years – celebrating their upcoming nuptials.

The 32-year-old star also spilled about how Wyatt had popped the question at a gig in Fayette in Arkansas, as well as posting a video of the moment.

During the show, Wyatt put down their guitar and made their way to Mary as she was playing the piano.

Along the video, Mary wrote: “Three and a half years ago, I met the handsomest, funniest, most brilliant, kind, and warm person in the entire universe. I had about 5 glasses of champagne, we split a giant pretzel [pretzel emoji], laughed a ton, and shared our bipolar diagnoses with each other.”

The ‘Heart On My Sleeve’ singer hailed her engagement “a divine moment” and the “deepest act of love.”

Mary – who featured on Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’ 2021 hit ‘Same Love’ – continued: “And now, this divine moment – so perfectly captured – feels meteoric. Watching my love get down on one knee felt like the deepest act of choosing. What an incredible honor to love Wyatt, to be their fiancé, to build a family and a home and a life and maybe several more dogs (????).”

According to Mary,the Fayette show was “so special” even before the proposal as it was at an event focusing on mental health, queer issues and radical self-love at the University of Arkansas.

She continued: “Performing this show in Fayetteville was already so special, and is now THE BEST EVENT IN HISTORY EVER. I can’t stop happy crying. My life is so full. What a gift, what joy, what blessing, what kindness, what hope, what love.”

Wyatt is equally thrilled to be getting married.

They wrote on their own Instagram: “I still cannot believe she’s going to be my wife. I am walking on air! The whole world feels brighter.”