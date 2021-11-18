Matt Gaetz May Hire Kyle Rittenhouse As Congressional Intern, Republican Politician Thinks Accused Murderer Is ‘Not Guilty’

Published by

Matt Gaetzhas his eyes on Kyle Rittenhouse while the embattled teenager is on trial for murder after fatally shooting two Black Lives Matter protestors and injuring another last year.

In an interview, the disgraced Republican politician made a bold statement, saying he believes Rittenhouse would make a “pretty good congressional intern.”

While speaking to Newsmax on Wednesday, Gaetz said his office might extend an offer to Rittenhouse while rooting for the shooter’s victory during the trial.

“He deserves a not guilty verdict, and I sure hope he gets it because you know what, Kyle Rittenhouse would probably make a pretty good congressional intern,” Getz claimed. “We may reach out to him and see if he’d be interested in helping the country in additional ways.”