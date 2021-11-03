Mena Suvari Reflects On Unusual Encounter With Kevin Spacey On ‘American Beauty’ Set, Reveals She Had ‘Been So Used To That Scenario’

Mena Suvari is not holding back!

The actress appeared on Tamron Hall on Tuesday, November 2, and discussed her new memoir The Great Peace. The 42-year-old got candid about an experience she said she had with Kevin Spacey while filming American Beauty.

“In retrospect, it was shocking to me that that was such a comfortable scenario for me,” theAmerican Pie actress said. “You know, this book was never about a blame game or pointing fingers and even towards my family. It was really me just trying to express my point of view along the way.”

Suvari previously told PEOPLE that the veteran actor pulled her into a separate room on set and asked that they “lay on the bed very close to one another,” to prepare for a scene together. “He was sort of gently holding me. It was very peaceful but weird and unusual,” she said at the time.

“I shared that moment on American Beauty because it really was just that. It was really me, you know, like my personal life on camera. I had been so used to that scenario, you know, that dynamic of an older man,” Suvari toldHall. “I had been so used to that, I talked about a moment coming out to Los Angeles and being at The Oakwood and, you know, it was always somebody who was like nine or 10 years older than me. I always end up in that kind of situation.”

“What I was fascinated by with American Beauty was that it was okay with me…I mean, with Kevin [Spacey] by then, I was of age. I was 18,” she continued. “But when you talk about those moments that I did experience as well as a younger girl at 13, I think that was really the point that I was trying to make, is that by the time that I experienced that moment with Kevin, that wasn’t something that I questioned. It was understood.”

“You know, it was somebody who wanted something from me or maybe needed something from me in an emotional sense. I didn’t know, I still don’t know because I haven’t been really asked that question or gotten the answer,” the Boy Meets World alum said.

The blonde beauty said she was trying to point out in the book how women can find themselves in situations like that. “It’s not black and white,” she said. “To me, it was fascinating that I had become so conditioned to feeling comfortable in a situation like that, where an older man technically wanted to lay down next to me and I gave of myself.”

“To me, it’s more interesting how we end up in those situations, than my experience with that particular person on that film. I shared that because it all goes together with how we can end up in these situations and sort of come out of that and wonder, you know, ‘did I approve of that? Like, was that okay? You know, am I comfortable? Am I not comfortable?'” she explained.

Spacey has been accused of sexual misconduct by several men. The actor denied the allegations.