Net zero clothing: Biden ‘flashed by naked Scotsman’

As US president, Joe Biden is used to being the centre of attention

Glasgow (AFP) – As the world’s most powerful man, he’s used to crowds and curious onlookers wherever he goes — but probably not a naked Scotsman with a mobile phone.

Reporters travelling with US President Joe Biden to the UN climate change summit in Glasgow detailed the unexpected sight at an unspecified location en route from Edinburgh.

“At one point when we were still on smaller country roads, a large, naked Scottish man stood in his front window taking a picture of the motorcade with his phone,” they said.

It was not immediately clear if Biden witnessed the au naturel onlooker from “The Beast”, his bullet-proof limousine, nor how the man’s nationality was known.

In 2016, Biden’s White House predecessor Donald Trump was serenaded by a Mexican Mariachi band, Juan Direction, when he arrived at Glasgow Prestwick airport.

The unscheduled welcoming party came after the then-presidential hopeful had proposed building a wall on the US southern border to keep out Mexican migrants.

