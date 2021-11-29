Prince Charles Denies Being The Royal Family Member Who Questioned Skin Tone Of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Child

Published by

Radar Online

Prince Charles‘ spokesperson is denying the claim accusing the Prince of being the royal family member who raised questions regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s future child’s skin complexion.

The alleged incident supposedly occurred the same day Meghan and Harry announced their engagement news to the world.

In a new book titled Brothers and Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, written by Christopher Andersen revealed on the morning of Nov. 27, 2017, Charles reportedly asked his wife, Camilla, “I wonder what the children will look like?”

According to reports, Camilla was “somewhat taken aback” by his question and responded, “Well, absolutely gorgeous, I’m certain.”

Charles then “lowered his voice” before allegedly adding, “I mean, what do you think their children’s complexion might be?”