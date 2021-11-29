Prince Charles Denies Being The Royal Family Member Who Questioned Skin Tone Of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Child

Radar Online
Prince Charles‘ spokesperson is denying the claim accusing the Prince of being the royal family member who raised questions regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s future child’s skin complexion.
The alleged incident supposedly occurred the same day Meghan and Harry announced their engagement news to the world.
In a new book titled Brothers and Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, written by Christopher Andersen revealed on the morning of Nov. 27, 2017, Charles reportedly asked his wife, Camilla, “I wonder what the children will look like?”
According to reports, Camilla was “somewhat taken aback” by his question and responded, “Well, absolutely gorgeous, I’m certain.”
Charles then “lowered his voice” before allegedly adding, “I mean, what do you think their children’s complexion might be?”
Following the bombshell allegation, the Prince’s representative from Clarence House denied the rumors, telling Page Six, “This is fiction and not worth further comment.”
Earlier this year, Meghan and Harry sat down with famous talk show host Oprah Winfrey to discuss their lives as a newlywed couple in the public eye and their exit from the royal institution.
During the interview, the couple shared some shocking incidents that explain the reason for their departure from royal duties.
One of the allegations including there were “concerns and conversations about how dark [Meghan and Harry’s son, Archie’s] skin might be when he was born” since Meghan is from a biracial background.
Although, the pair did not disclose the name of the royal member who uttered the statement claiming, “That would be very damaging to them.”
Due to be released Tuesday, the new book also details the alleged incidents after Charles made the remarks. The author reported the statement had been taken out of context by the palace advisors, also known as the “Men in Gray.”
“The question posed by Charles was being echoed in a less innocent way throughout the halls of Buckingham Palace,” Andersen penned in the book before noting that the gossip between the high-level elitist clique surrounding the fact on how the royals would “look to the rest of the world” after the African-American heritage blended with their blood.
After learning about the alleged incident, Harry reportedly took his frustration to his dad. However, the book claimed Charles told Harry that he was being “overly sensitive” regarding his alleged comment.
His brother Prince William reportedly found the alleged remarks “tactless” but “not a sign of racism.” After the sensational Winfrey interview came out, William indeed told reporters defending his family, saying, “We are very much not a racist family.”