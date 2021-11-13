Probe finds hazing, excessive drinking among UC Davis baseball team; coach resigns

Published by

The Sacramento Bee

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four months after suspending its baseball program, UC Davis announced Friday that the team’s head coach was resigning after an investigation revealed young players had for years been subjected to hazing rituals that included binge drinking, strippers and jokes about gay sex. “Head Coach Matt Vaughn failed to take appropriate steps to address a concern brought to his attention about possible hazing involving the baseball team in 2018,” the university said in a prepared statement. The announcement came five weeks after UC Davis allowed the baseball program to resume practici…

