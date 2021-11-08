Sarah Jessica Parker kept all of Carrie Bradshaw’s clothes

Sarah Jessica Parker still has all of her ‘Sex and the City’ clothes and props.

The 56-year-old actress has reprised her role as writer Carrie Bradshaw in the upcoming HBO Max reboot, ‘And Just Like That…’, and she’s revealed she has held onto “every single solitary thing” used or won by her character in the hit series and two spin-off movies.

Speaking to the December 2021 issue of Vogue magazine – of which she is the cover star – she said: “I had all of the original stuff in my own storage. Furniture, clothes, everything, packed according to season and episode and scene.

“I kept every single solitary thing.”

The iconic tutu skirt Carrie wore in the ‘Sex and the City’ is set to go under the hammer this week.

The auction is in aid of Housing Works’ annual Fashion for Action fundraiser, and the show’s former costume designer Patricia Field has donated the sweet tulle-style skirt to benefit the non-profit working to support those living with HIV/AIDS and the homeless.

Bidding kicks off at Housing Works’ Manhattan HQ in New York on Wednesday (10.11.21).

Meanwhile, Patricia previously shared how Sarah Jessica “spoke the same language” as her when they worked on ‘Sex and the City’.

The 80-year-old costume designer found it much “more interesting” working alongside someone who is “innovative in her own way” on set.

Patricia said: “We kind of spoke the same language. She was innovative in her own way. I say, if I’m a good tennis player, I want to play with another good tennis player. It makes it more interesting.”

She also revealed that Sarah’s alter ego’s popular oversized studded belt was worn more than once because she’s obsessed with belts.

She said: “I love belts. I use them a lot.

“The main thing about a belt is it defines the waist and can be worn over a coat, dress or pant.”