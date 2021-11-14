Taylor Lautner announces engagement to Tay Dome

Taylor Lautner is engaged to Tay Dome.

The 29-year-old actor has taken to social media to announce his engagement to his girlfriend, posting some behind-the-scenes photos of the special moment on his Instagram account.

Taylor captioned his post: “11.11.2021. And just like that, all of my wishes came true (sic)”

In one of the snaps, Taylor – who is best known for starring in the ‘Twilight’ movies – and Tay are surrounded by candles as he gets down on his knee.

In another photo, Tay is on her knees and is holding the actor’s face.

Tay also posted one of the images on her own Instagram account.

She captioned the sweet post: “my absolute best friend (sic)”

Tay added: “I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU. (sic)”

And in the comments, Taylor replied: “Got news for you, the feeling is mutual.”

The Hollywood star – who proposed with a custom-designed oval cut diamond – actually popped the question on Thursday (11.11.21), according to People.

The loved-up duo made their romance public in 2018, when they appeared together on social media in matching Halloween costumes.

And over recent years, they’ve kept their followers up-to-date with their relationship, posting various behind-the-scenes photos and videos of them together.

Earlier this year, Taylor took to social media to pay a sweet birthday tribute to his girlfriend.

The actor – who played the part of Jacob Black in the ‘Twilight’ movies – posted a series of solo snaps of Tay on Instagram.

He wrote on the photo-sharing platform in March: “Happy Birthday to this human from another planet. You are the most amazing soul I’ve ever had the honor of knowing. I strive to be more like you every day. This is going to be your best year yet and I can’t wait to experience it with you. Love, boy Tay. (sic)”