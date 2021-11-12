U.S. Justice Department indicts Bannon for not complying with Jan. 6 subpoena

Published by
Reuters
(Reuters) – U.S. Justice Department said Friday that it has indicted Stephen Bannon on two counts of contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a subpoena issued by the House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill attack.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)
