U.S. Justice Department indicts Bannon for not complying with Jan. 6 subpoena

by

Published by
Reuters

(Reuters) – U.S. Justice Department said Friday that it has indicted Stephen Bannon on two counts of contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a subpoena issued by the House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill attack.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

