Whitney Houston demo released as part of new NFT collection

A previously unreleased Whitney Houston demo has been released as a part of a new NFT collection.

The pop superstar – who died in 2012 and was known for hits ‘I Will Always Love You’ and ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody’ – is being offered as part of an upcoming NFT which will see the demo auctioned off to auctioned off next month as a single “OneOf One Iconic” item.

Pat Houston, executor of Whitney’s estate said in a statement: “I’m excited to see Whitney’s legacy and her wonderful music expand into bold new technology of this era.”

An NFT is a non-fungible token, which operates almost as a one-of-a-kind trading card and at their highest level are part of Ethereum cryptocurrency.

The winning bidder will gain access to the song demo in the OneOfVault as well as a video that has been digitally 17-year-old artist Diana Sinclair which features archival footage of the legendary musician.

Pat Houston added: “It was a joy partnering with 17-year-old Diana Sinclair and watching the artistry of Whitney’s music influence a new generation.”

For gaming fans who miss out on the coveted never-before-released demo song, there are still other tiers of Whitney-themed NFTs up for grabs.

Thousands of fixed-price NFTs tiered as Golden, Platinum and Diamond will be available, with the first two featuring artwork of the singer inspired by her hit songs ‘I Will Always Love You’ from ‘The Bodyguard’ and ‘The Greatest Love of All.’

Proceeds from the sales of the collection will benefit the Whitney E. Houston Foundation, which aims to inspire the creative youth of today.