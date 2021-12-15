An Italian Church Had to Apologize After a Bishop Told Kids Santa Isn’t Real 2

Published by

InsideHook

By Kayla Kibbe As a former child raised in the Catholic faith, I can confirm that there are many things kids who grow up Catholic may one day come to resent about their religious upbringing. In addition to the sexual repression and constant reminders of mortality, an unfortunate group of youngsters who were subjected to the senseless Santa spoilers of an Italian bishop will have yet another thing to add to that list of grievances against Catholicism. A church in Noto in Sicily has issued an apology after Bishop Antonio Staglianò took it upon himself to inform a church full of innocent children…

Read More