Billie Eilish was told to avoid acting by her mother

Billie Eilish was told by her mother to avoid acting.

The 19-year-old popstar was hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ and in her opening monologue detailed how her mother Maggie Baird, 62, had told her to give up her dreams of becoming an actress..

She said: “I spent a lot of years pretending to be somebody that I’m not. Basically acting. And somebody wise once told me: ‘Billie, you should never, ever act…that person was my mom!”

The ‘Happier than Ever’ hitmaker then went on to reveal an amusing anecdote which saw her overlooked by her mother for a role in a film in favour of her brother FINNEAS, 24.

Speaking on SNL, she said: “It is so great to be back here at SNL. I was a musical guest a couple of years ago but I never thought I would host, ever. In fact I used to say that I hated acting but the truth is when I was little, I loved it. My parents were both actors and so was my brother. It was my dream to be in a movie, and I remember when that dream died.

“I was nine. My mom wrote a film inspired by her life – this is true – she cast my brother Finneas as her son. She played the mom. And in the movie she had no daughter! So yeah, I got the hint! But my mom is my best friend.”

The Grammy Award winner then welcomed her mother to the stage, who was wearing a sweater emblazoned with the slogan ‘Finneas’ mom’ to continue the joke before noting that “[the film story] is true. It literally happened!”