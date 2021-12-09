Don Lemon All Smiles As Calls For Him To Be Fired From CNN Grow Over Jussie Smollett Texts

Don Lemonposted a picture of himself seemingly unbothered by the allegations lodged against him that could potentially cost him his job at CNN.

The journalist is accused of tipping off Jussie Smollet prior to the actor’s arrest for allegedly faking a hate crime. Don told provided the Empire actor with inside information that the police on the case did not believe his story.

In his latest Instagram post, Don was seen with a big grin on his face while posing in front of a Van Gogh Exhibit in Manhattan, New York.

Lemon wrote in the caption, “Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit in #Manhattan. Amazing! Have you been?”

The CNN host has been under fire since the news broke of his involvement in helping Jussie behind the scenes.

He was also criticized after failing to mention his involvement while covering his friend’s trial.

Despite posting an image of himself looking all smiles at the art show, some followers were not ready to let go of their opinions on his latest scandal.

One Instagram user asked, “Have you been feeding info to Jussie Smollet to influence his trial @donlemoncnn?” Another commented, “All smiles right now, until you end up like Chris Cuomo.”

A third user even called for the news anchor to be terminated from the network, “@donlemoncnn I HOPE U GET FIRED AND LOSE YOUR PENSION NEXT,” followed by several exclamation marks.

Speaking of firing, this revelation also comes after his former co-worker Chris Cuomowas axed from CNN.

Chris was accused of helping his brotherAndrew Cuomo cover up his sexual harassment allegations. He was also hit with sexual harassment allegations by a former co-worker.

Radar previously reported that Chris and Don are currently not on speaking terms following the firing. An insider revealed Don was left with no choice other than to take his boss CNN President Jeff Zucker‘s side.

“Don is clearly Team Jeff all the way,” the source claimed. “Jeff has changed Don’s life. Not only making him into a star but also making him very rich. Don has ambitions of having his own talk-show on CNN and isn’t about to burn that dream because of Chris Cuomo.”

The new information regarding Lemon’s role in Smollet’s case had sparked comparisons between Lemon and Chris’ situation.

On Saturday, Dec. 4, CNN announced their decision to fire Chris.

“Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense,” the network released a statement. “We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately.