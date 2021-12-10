Don Lemon Attacks Jussie Smollett On-Air, Calls Actor A ‘Liar’ After Being Dragged Into Criminal Case

Mega

Don Lemon is throwing his one-time friend Jussie Smollett under the bus after the actor claimed the CNN host had tipped him off with police information prior to his arrest.

On Thursday, hours after a Chicago jury found Jussie guilty on 5 counts related to him staging his own hate crime, Don appeared on air to discuss the verdict.

When talking about Jussie he said, “He had to make up too many lies on why he didn’t want to do certain things. To cover, another lie. I guess he got caught up in that.”

Don Lemon All Smiles As Calls For Him To Be Fired From CNN Grow Over Jussie Smollett Texts

Mega

He added, “Because he took the stand himself, he got angry with the prosecutor, as the prosecutor poked holes in his story.”

During the show, Don also accused Jussie of making it harder for other victims to come forward.

Don didn’t address the fact that Jussie testified during the trial that the CNN host had texted him before he was charged. The texts reportedly told the actor the police involved in the investigation didn’t believe his story. Sources claim the CNN host is furious with Jussie for name-dropping him in court.

Chris Cuomo And Don Lemon Are No Longer Talking

Mega

After the fake hate crime went down, Jussie and Don were texting every day with the journalist providing the actor with inside information from his sources.

Don’s involvement with Jussie has infuriated viewers who are now demanding CNN terminate his contract. Many are wondering why the network hasn’t taken action against Don but was swift to fire Chris Cuomo for meddling in his brother Andrew‘s scandal.

Jussie Smollett Claims CNN’s Don Lemon Warned Him Cops Didn’t Believe His Story Via Text, Host Accused Of Unethical Behavior Days After Chris Cuomo’s Firing

One political commentator wrote, “If Don Lemon tipped off Jussie Smollett about police investigating the hate crime hoax, CNN should fire him immediately!”

Mega

CNN has yet to comment on the calls for Don to be fired.