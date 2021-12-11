Gay Rom Com, The Matrix |And Cackles with Clarkson | Miley and Pete Talk About New Years Eve | Coldplay with BTS, My Favorites Sing. (Julie Andrews Version)

Copy and paste this HTML code into your webpage to embed.

Ed Sheeran & Elton John - Merry Christmas (Official Video) (4m)

Darren Criss - (Everybody’s Waitin’ For) The Man With The Bag ft. Adam Lambert (3m)

Gwen Stefani - You Make It Feel Like Christmas ft. Blake Shelton (4m)

Kelly Clarkson & Ariana Grande - Santa, Can’t You Hear Me (Official Live Performance) (5m)

Blondie - We Three Kings Full HD (3m)

Alicia Keys - Old Memories (Original) Visualizer (3m)

Wham! - Last Christmas (Official Video) (5m)

Kelly Clarkson - Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You) (Official Lyric Video) (4m)

Sia - Snowman (3m)

Miley Cyrus: It Should Have Been Me | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (5m)

RuPaul - "Jingle Dem Bells (feat. Big Freedia & Ellis Miah)" (3m)

Amazing Grace (4m)

The Waitresses - Christmas Wrapping (Music Video) (5m)

Ella Fitzgerald - Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer (Official Audio) (3m)

Yuletide Throwdown (5m)