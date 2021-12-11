Gay Rom Com, The Matrix |And Cackles with Clarkson | Miley and Pete Talk About New Years Eve | Coldplay with BTS, My Favorites Sing. (Julie Andrews Version)

Elton and Ed Sheeran Duet finally; Adam Lambert and Darren Criss too. Gwen and Blake; Kelly and Arianna; George and Andrew; Sia and Sia; Miley to Pete; Ru and Big; Blondie, Ellla Fitz and Alicia Keyes. Enjoy. Also throw back to Amazing Grace with Jeff Beck, The Waitresses. And Kelly Clarkson is in new territory with a breakup Xmas song. Defiant. Powerful. Jesus.
Published by Reuters (Reuters) – After a string of powerful tornados struck the U.S. Midwest https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/devastated-kentucky-tornado-survivors-pick-through-debris-shelter-with-relatives-2021-12-12 and killed more than 100 people this weekend, attention has turned to the warning systems in place and why the …Read More »
Nobel Peace Prize winners Dmitry Muratov and Maria Ressa Are the first journalists chosen for the recognition since 1935. Published by Reuters By Nerijus Adomaitis and Gwladys Fouche OSLO (Reuters) -People in positions of …Read More »
Published by Reuters By Patricia Zengerle WASHINGTON (Reuters) – (This December 10 story was refiled to fix repetition of paragraph 9) The U.S. House of Representatives committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot said on …Read More »