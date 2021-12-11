Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Gay Rom Com, The Matrix |And Cackles with Clarkson | Miley and Pete Talk About New Years Eve | Coldplay with BTS, My Favorites Sing. (Julie Andrews Version)

by

Holidays, Hold the Mariah .

Elton and Ed Sheeran Duet finally; Adam Lambert and Darren Criss too. Gwen and Blake; Kelly and Arianna; George and Andrew; Sia and Sia; Miley to Pete; Ru and Big; Blondie, Ellla Fitz and Alicia Keyes. Enjoy. Also throw back to Amazing Grace with Jeff Beck, The Waitresses. And Kelly Clarkson is in new territory with a breakup Xmas song. Defiant. Powerful. Jesus.

Miley Cyrus Took Pete Davidson to a Gay Bar and He Loved It | The Tonight Show
06:39

Miley Cyrus Took Pete Davidson to a Gay Bar and He Loved It | The Tonight Show
02:29

Single All The Way | Official Trailer | Netflix
04:45

Miley Cyrus: It Should Have Been Me | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
10:59

Sandra Bullock And Kelly Clarkson Can't Stop Laughing During Interview
02:50

The Matrix Resurrections – Official Trailer 2
01:01:21

2022 GRAMMY Nominations Announced
04:55

Stephanie Beatriz, Olga Merediz, Encanto - Cast - The Family Madrigal (From "Encanto")
12:59

Coldplay X BTS Inside 'My Universe' Documentary - BTS (방탄소년단)

Hot Links from our partners

Holidays, Hold the Mariah.

Ed Sheeran & Elton John - Merry Christmas (Official Video)
03:30

Ed Sheeran & Elton John - Merry Christmas (Official Video)
02:56

Darren Criss - (Everybody’s Waitin’ For) The Man With The Bag ft. Adam Lambert
03:04

Gwen Stefani - You Make It Feel Like Christmas ft. Blake Shelton
04:04

Kelly Clarkson & Ariana Grande - Santa, Can’t You Hear Me (Official Live Performance)
02:44

Blondie - We Three Kings Full HD
03:00

Alicia Keys - Old Memories (Original) Visualizer
04:39

Wham! - Last Christmas (Official Video)
03:52

Kelly Clarkson - Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You) (Official Lyric Video)
02:49

Sia - Snowman
04:45

Miley Cyrus: It Should Have Been Me | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
02:29

RuPaul - "Jingle Dem Bells (feat. Big Freedia & Ellis Miah)"
03:13

Amazing Grace
hqdefault
04:32

The Waitresses - Christmas Wrapping (Music Video)
02:52

Ella Fitzgerald - Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer (Official Audio)
04:51

Yuletide Throwdown
03:41

RuPaul - Hey Sis, It's Christmas (feat. The Cast of RuPaul's Drag Race UK Series 3) Lyric Video
Ed Sheeran & Elton John - Merry Christmas (Official Video)

Ed Sheeran & Elton John - Merry Christmas (Official Video)

(4m)

Darren Criss - (Everybody’s Waitin’ For) The Man With The Bag ft. Adam Lambert

(3m)

Gwen Stefani - You Make It Feel Like Christmas ft. Blake Shelton

(4m)

Kelly Clarkson & Ariana Grande - Santa, Can’t You Hear Me (Official Live Performance)

(5m)

Blondie - We Three Kings Full HD

(3m)

Alicia Keys - Old Memories (Original) Visualizer

(3m)

Wham! - Last Christmas (Official Video)

(5m)

Kelly Clarkson - Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You) (Official Lyric Video)

(4m)

Sia - Snowman

(3m)

Miley Cyrus: It Should Have Been Me | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

(5m)

RuPaul - "Jingle Dem Bells (feat. Big Freedia & Ellis Miah)"

(3m)

Amazing Grace

(4m)
hqdefault

The Waitresses - Christmas Wrapping (Music Video)

(5m)

Ella Fitzgerald - Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer (Official Audio)

(3m)

Yuletide Throwdown

(5m)

Blondie - We Three Kings Full HD

(3m)

Miley and Pete Gay Rom Com You Are My Universe on Towleroad

Load More