Ghislaine Maxwell Faces MORE Charges In U.S. Virgin Islands As Prosecutors Step Up ‘Orgy Island’ Probe — Should Bill Clinton & Prince Andrew Be Worried?

Mega

Ghislaine Maxwell— who is staring at 65 years in prison after being convicted late Wednesday — faces another investigation into her ties to Jeffrey Epsteinthat could have significant consequences for the high-profile names who escaped scrutiny in the federal trial, Radar can exclusively report.

In court documents obtained by Radar, the U.S. Virgin Islands Attorney General admitted Maxwell, 60, is being probed for her role in the world’s most heinous sex trafficking ring.

Ghislaine Maxwell Verdict Reached: Jeffrey Epstein’s Former Lover Learns Outcome Of Grooming & Trafficking Charges

The Virgin Islands prosecution could be a jarring examination of the sick lives of Maxwell and Epstein, unmasking some of the big names that were shielded by federal prosecutors in the Manhattan trial.

“Ghislaine is the subject of a local investigation concerning her role in Epstein’s alleged criminal activity and that she has evaded attempts to serve her with a CICO subpoena,” read the recent 12-page filing.

Mega

Maxwell is accused of luring young girls to Epstein’s estate on Little St. James — also known as “Pedophile Island” — and participating with her one-time lover in the victims’ sexual abuse.

Even though Maxwell was found guilty on five of the six charges for recruiting and grooming underage girls, Epstein madam’s fall from grace can be steeper elsewhere — with additional court cases in other jurisdictions.

Bill Clinton Gets Shout-Out For Riding Jeffrey Epstein’s Alleged Pedophile ‘Lolita Express’ During Ghislaine Maxwell’s Sex Trafficking Trial

The “Orgy Island” probe is particularly troubling for the cabal of Epstein co-conspirators, as it is said to have been ground zero for much of the late billionaire’s abuses and alleged criminal enterprise.

Though much of what transpired on the island has remained the subject of rumor, it was Epstein’s main place of residence where he had a dedicated team of workers who trafficked girls as young as 12 to his clients.

To get there, Epstein would fly the underage girls into St. Thomas, and then he would ferry them over to his private island via a boat named Lady Ghislaine, one former employee told Bloomberg in 2019.

All eyes will be on the V.I. investigation as two of the biggest names in the scandal have been linked to 72-acre pleasure island.

Prince Andrew was rumored to have taken part in an orgy with nine girls on the disgraced financier’s private island, his alleged victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who was pictured with the royal’s arm around her waist when she was around 17 years old, said in US court documents.

He has denied any wrongdoing.

Bill Clinton has been linked to Orgy Island, too. His former top aide, Doug Band, confirmed the ex-President of the United States visited Epstein on the dead pedophile’s private island in the Caribbean in January 2003.

Mega

While a Clinton spokesperson has denied he never visited the island, according to The Independent, Clinton flew on Epstein’s private jet to Little St. James on two further occasions between 2002 and 2005.

According to another former employee, Victoria’s Secret models were among the guests he saw there, and Les Wexner visited the island at least once.

Others have made jaunts to the $65 million island, including the late Stephen Hawking.

Now that Maxwell has been found guilty of grooming and trafficking young girls for the late accused pedophile financier, the race for justice will now move to V.I. and elsewhere — which could have a devastating impact for some of the terrible twosome’s higher-profile pals.