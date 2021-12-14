Ghislaine Maxwell Jurors Shown Eerie Photos Of Abandoned Sex Dens She Shared With ‘Partner In Crime’ Jeffrey Epstein

Mega

Throughout the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, jurors have been shown a myriad of evidence that prosecutors believe proves she recruited and groomed Jeffrey Epstein‘s victims and actively participated in his crimes from 1994 to 2004.

Among the scores of photographs produced by the prosecution are never-before-seen images of the various estates the late accused pedophile shared with his alleged madame, who has also been referred to during her high-profile criminal trial as his “partner in crime” and “lady of the house.”

The eerie pictures – which were seized during federal raids of Epstein’s homes – offer a glimpse into where he and Maxwell allegedly committed a plethora of sexual abuse against young women, many of whom were underage.

The New York Post obtained numerous snapshots of inside and outsideLittle St. James and Great St. James in the United States Virgin Islands, Epstein’s Florida mansion in Palm Beach, his New York townhouse in Manhattan, and his New Mexico Ranch near Santa Fe.

Little St. James & Great St. James In U.S. Virgin Islands

Epstein purchased the 70-acre Little St. James in 1998 for $7.95 million. In 2016, he bought the larger Great St. James for $17.5 million.

The islands, which are located in the Caribbean, are estimated to be worth a combined $240 million today.

The compound is commonly referred to as “Pedophile Island,” and the only way to access it is by boat or plane. The convicted sex offender is said to have flown his victims there via his private jet, where he and his colleagues would then allegedly sexually abuse them.

Accusers have described trying to escape the island via its surrounding shark-infested waters. Many nearly drowned.

Epstein’s island home included a villa with a library, a Japanese bathhouse, a movie theater, a private desalination system, a helipad, a dock, a solar clock, and about 70 staff.

Florida Mansion In Palm Beach

Developer Todd Michael Glaser bought Epstein’s Florida mansion in Palm Beach in March for $18.5 million. It was demolished the following month.

Commonly referred to as the “House of Horrors,” accusers say Epstein would often sexually abuse them by the estate’s large outdoor pool. It was in the master bedroom of this house that Epstein’s former housekeeper testified that he found a large dildo.

Built in 1953, the estate spanned over 14,200 square feet and was made up of six bedrooms, a staff house, and a pool house. It contained a creepy office and an area that adjoined the master bedroom with the bathroom. The bathtub featured a bizarre statue of what appeared to be an erect cat standing on a ledge.

It was also in this house that investigators found a photo of Epstein and Maxwell kissing.

New York Townhouse In Manhattan

Epstein’s New York townhouse in Manhattan is where the accused pedophile would keep nude photos of young and underage girls, lots of taxidermied animals (including a tiger and poodle), and a bizarre painting of former President Bill Clinton wearing a dress and heels.

It was sold for a little under $50 million in March.

The initials JE, which were once engraved into the granite entrance area, have since been removed. The 28,000 square-foot neoclassical home contained a formal study and lounge, large terrace, parlor, and massage room.

Prosecutors say Epstein and Maxwell used massages as a ruse to lure in girls for them to sexually abuse.

Previously owned by Victoria’s Secret mogul Les Wexner, the townhouse was built in 1930 for an heir to the Macy’s department store fortune.

Epstein purchased it in 1998 for $20 million.

New Mexico Ranch Near Santa Fe

Epstein’s New Mexico ranch, situated south of Santa Fe, has been on the market for the past six months without any offers.

Photos reveal that a young Virginia Giuffre Roberts visited the estate, which was named Zorro Ranch. She has accused Epstein and Prince Andrew of sexual abuse.

The 7,500-acre property is completely isolated and not easily accessible. The Post also notes that all the curtains and blinds in the main house have been drawn shut.

The home contains an expansive study and library with built-in bookshelves, a sitting room, a tennis court, horse stables, a farmhouse, a giant well, and an airstrip.

Epstein reportedly had plans to turn the compound into a baby-making factory where he would inseminate his victims.