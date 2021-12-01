Ivanka Trump Turns On Charm, Mingles With Rich Pals In First Outing Since Dad Donald Trump Was Accused Of Being Jeffrey Epstein’s Sex ‘Wingman’

MEGA

Ivanka Trump put on a happy face and acted like nothing was wrong when she attended an A-list event alongside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The former first daughter turned on her charm and mingled with her rich pals just hours after her father Donald Trumpwas accused of letting late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein be his sex “wingman.”

Trump’s 40-year-old daughter appeared to be in good spirits despite the cringe-worthy accusations about her dad that were brought to light amid Ghislaine Maxwell‘s sex trafficking trial.

The British socialite is accused of recruiting and grooming young girls for Epstein to abuse.

Jeffrey Epstein Was Donald Trump’s Sex ‘Wingman,’ Claims Woman Who Accused Ex-Prez Of Sexual Abuse

Ivanka wasted no time jumping back into the elaborate world of the fashion industry. Mixing it up with the best of them, the blonde mom flashed a smile and greeted everyone with money at Louis Vuitton’s tribute show to Virgil Abloh.

Miami was filled with New York and Hollywood’s elite on Tuesday night to remember Virgil after he passed away over the weekend. The late creative director died after a private cancer battle.

Virgil was beloved by many, and Kanye’s best friend.

Trump’s favorite daughter didn’t try to hide her wealth at the show titled, “Virgil Was Here.” Instead, she flaunted it by wearing a simple bubble gum pink LV dress that cost more than most people’s rent. Ivanka slipped into the $3,500 chic number to make her splash back into the fashion world after years of going political.

Blending in with the likes of Kimye, Pharrell, Kid Cudi, and more, Ivanka didn’t appear to be sweating the allegations against her dad — and neither did those around her.

As Radar reported, Trump’s alleged close relationship with Epstein was exposed by celebrity makeup artist Jill Harth, who accused #45 of sexual abuse. In an interview with Daily Mail, Jill called the former president a “girl hound,” adding that Epstein was his “wingman” with the ladies.

According to the former pageant organizer, Trump and the late pedophile were “definitely close friends.” She alleged they used their wealth, power, and status in a world of vulnerable, young women to get what they wanted.

Jill also claimed that Trump knew Epstein’s fetish for young and sometimes underage girls but allegedly didn’t care.