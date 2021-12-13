J.K. Rowling Accused Of Having ‘Unhealthy Fixation’ On Transgender Community After Trashing Cops For Labeling Rapists As ‘Women’

MEGA

J.K. Rowling is being accused of having an “unhealthy fixation” on the transgender community after she slammed the Scotland police force for labeling rapists as “women,” even if they identify that way.

The 56-year-old Harry Potter author has been criticized for her LGBTQ+ rants before, but that didn’t stop her from retweeting an article from The Times of London titled, “‘Absurdity’ of police logging rapists as women.”

Referencing George Orwell’s 1984, Rowling wrote, “War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength. The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman.” She went on to link The Times of London article which states, “Police Scotland said that they would log rapes as being carried out by a woman if the accused person insists, even if they have not legally changed gender.”

Her words did not go unnoticed. Several followers slammed the author, claiming she has an obsession with the transgender community.

“What a weird hill to die on Rowling,” political writer Brett Erlich wrote. “You literally have a castle and you spend your time doing this,” someone else commented.

Another pointed out that “the vast majority of sexual assaults are committed by men who don’t identify as anything other than men,” before suggesting Rowling “might consider using your public profile to combat this instead?”

Rowling has been considered anti-trans for several comments she’s made in regards to the community over the years.

In 2020, Rowling stood up for a tax specialist who got fired over posting transphobic tweets. After catching backlash, she shared a blog post where she doubled down on her stance.

Claiming she was getting threats and being cyberbullied, Rowling said she had “five reasons for being worried about the new trans activism, and deciding I need to speak up.”

“So I want trans women to be safe. At the same time, I do not want to make natal girls and women less safe. When you throw open the doors of bathrooms and changing rooms to any man who believes or feels he’s a woman – and, as I’ve said, gender confirmation certificates may now be granted without any need for surgery or hormones – then you open the door to any and all men who wish to come inside. That is the simple truth,” she wrote in a blog post.

Following Rowling’s outburst, several Harry Potter stars like Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grin, all spoke out in opposition.