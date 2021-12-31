Jeffrey Epstein Jail Guards’ Case Quietly Dismissed One Day After Ghislaine Maxwell’s Guilty Verdict

DOJ/MEGA

The two guards who admitted to falsifying records and falling asleep the night Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in his jail cell have reportedly had their case quietly dismissed by a Manhattan federal court.

According to The Daily Mail, 33-year-old Tova Noel and 43-year-old Michael Thomas had their criminal charges dropped on Thursday after federal prosecutors asked a judge to dismiss the claims against the two guards responsible for watching Epstein the night he died.

Following Epstein’s suicide on August 10, 2019, Noel and Thomas admitted to falsifying records, falling asleep and, browsing the internet when they should have been checking on the late financier every thirty minutes in the Metropolitan Correctional Center while he awaited his federal trial for sex trafficking.

According to the court documents, the federal prosecutors filed their motion to dismiss the charges against the two guards on December 13 – but the documents did not become public until yesterday.

The two were also reportedly scheduled for a public hearing regarding their case on December 16, but it was canceled at the last minute the day before.

The prosecutors’ wanted the case dismissed for two reasons — Noel and Thomas complied with a six-month no-jail deal, and they also completed a court-ordered 100-hours of community service.

The charges against the two guards were dropped only one day after Ghislaine Maxwell – Epstein’s former lover and confidante – was found guilty on five out of six charges in connection to grooming and trafficking underage girls for the late billionaire and convicted sex offender to sexually abuse.

As Radar previously reported, Maxwell was found guilty on Wednesday by a Manhattan federal court of conspiracy to entice a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors, and the sex trafficking of minors.

Although there are reports that she will try for an appeal, it is expected that she will be spending the rest of her life in jail. Maxwell faces up to 65 years in prison. Her sentencing will come at a later date.