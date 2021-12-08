Jussie Smollett Claims CNN’s Don Lemon Warned Him Cops Didn’t Believe His Story Via Text, Host Accused Of Unethical Behavior Days After Chris Cuomo’s Firing

MEGA MEGA

Don Lemonhas found himself at the center of a scandal after Jussie Smolletttold the jury that the CNN host tipped him off that cops didn’t believe his story via text message in 2019.

Jussie revealed the news on the stand during his hoax trial on Monday. The former Empire actor claimed Lemon had been told by a law enforcement source that Chicago Police Detectives were doubtful about Jussie’s attack on the night of January 29, 2019.

Lemon allegedly sent the text before Jussie was arrested on February 21.

Lemon asked reporter Omar Jiminez to recap Jussie’s trial during his show segment on Monday, but neither newsmen mentioned the host being brought up during questioning. If what Jussie said about the text is true, it would be a huge conflict of interest for the CNN host and the network.

CNN fired popular primetime host Chris Cuomo after discovering he helped cover up his brother Andrew Cuomo‘s sexual harassment scandal. The 51-year-old journalist was canned over the weekend and just days after being “indefinitely suspended.”

Last week, New York Attorney General Letitia James‘ office released a number of text messages that reportedly showed Chris helping Andrew strategize his response to the sexual harassment claims earlier this year. He was also accused of using his contacts and position at the network to burry the scandal.

Days after losing his job, a former ABC colleague came forward and accused Chris of sexual misconduct. He’s allegedly gearing up to sue CNN over his $6 million-per-year contract if the network doesn’t pay up.

Radar broke the story — after Chris was suspended from CNN, Lemon was “inconsolable.” In the light of Jussie’s claims, his reaction may have been concern for himself and not so much his friend.