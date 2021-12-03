Kathy Griffin Is Joining Donald Trump’s Niece Mary Trump In Court To Support His Rape Accuser E. Jean Carroll

Published by

Kathy Griffinis back stronger than ever after undergoing a medical procedure following her lung cancer diagnosis this year.

She joined The View’s panel on Thursday to unload the latest updates on her life following the surgery. Griffin also shared her return to the industry after going through a series of tragic life events to the point that she almost took her own life.

The comedian also appeared to stick by her stance about former President Donald Trump.

In 2017, Griffin came under fire when she posted a photo holding a model of Trump’s bloody, decapitated head after the president prematurely declared victory in the 2020 presidential election.

The scandal cost her multiple jobs, including her New Year’s Eve hosting stint at CNN with Anderson Cooper. She also claims it got her blacklisted from Hollywood.