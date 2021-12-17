Lady Gaga joined by psychiatric nurse while filming House of Gucci

Lady Gaga had a psychiatric nurse with her on the set of ‘House of Gucci’.

The 35-year-old singer-and-actress completely immersed herself in her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani and she took measures to protect her mental health against the “dark” role.

She explained to Variety: “I brought the darkness with me home because her life was dark.

“I had a psychiatric nurse with me towards the end of filming. I sort of felt like I had to. I felt that it was safer for me.”

Gaga insisted actors don’t need to “push themselves” to the limit in the way that she does and acknowledged she sometimes “goes too far” in her commitment to her work.

She added: ““I don’t think that any actor should push themselves to that limit.

“And I ask myself all the time why I do that. I’ve done some pretty extreme art pieces throughout my career — the things I’ve put my body through, my mind. It’s like a walnut of sadness in my stomach as I say this to you.

“I don’t know why I’m like that. I think that the best answer I could give you is I have a sort of romantic relationship with suffering for your art that I developed as a young girl, and it just sometimes goes too far. And when it does go too far, it can be hard to reel it in on your own.

The ‘Edge of Glory’ hitmaker has sought advice from other actors in how to moderate her behaviour.

She said: “It’s OK to ask for help. If you’re feeling like that, ask for help. No matter what.”

And Gaga hopes to “completely change” her process if she has children in the future because she thinks her approach is “problematic” for family life.

She said: “It’s not a secret that I’ll do anything for art. I probably will completely change this when I have a child, but I don’t have a child yet. I want to be available and present for my children in a way that I think when you are acting in that way, it could be problematic for a child to be around.”