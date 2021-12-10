Luke Evans Shows Off Chiseled Body A Tiny Speedo While Working On His Tan, Gets Cozy With Mystery Man On Miami Beach

MEGA MEGA

Luke Evans is living all of our best lives.

While the vast majority of us are at work or working from home on these dreary December days, the 42-year-old actor is half-naked in sunny Florida, getting friendly with a mystery man.

The shirtless and chiseled celebrity was photographed on Wednesday rocking a tiny black speedo on the warm sands of Miami Beach. It’s evident Luke was working on his tan, as he was seen lying on a beach chair among a small crowd of equally relaxed-looking beachgoers.

At one point, an unidentified man wearing a coral T-shirt, black basketball shorts and a black baseball cap swooped in to say hello to the Hobbit star – not with a handshake or even a hug, but with two kisses on each cheek. How very European!

But such a greeting makes sense given that Evans was born and raised in Wales. His career has taken him from singing to broadway performing to acting.

But these days, you can catch him stocking up on some vitamin D and showing off his anti-dad bod, which he surely worked hard to obtain.

The Welsh star, who is openly gay, confirmed earlier this year that he and his boyfriend, Rafael Olarra, had broken up, following speculation that began in October 2020 that the two had split. Of course, it all started with Luke unfollowing Rafael on Instagram.

Since then (and even before, let’s be real) Evans has been focused on perfecting his physique, which may have something to do with the filming of his Apple TV+ action thriller series, Echo 3.

Set in South America, Echo 3 follows the story of a young American scientist who goes missing at the Colombia–Venezuela border.

Earlier on Wednesday, the actor posted a photo to his Instagram page that appeared to have been taken on set. Sitting on top of a wall and holding a soccer ball in his hands, he quipped, “No one wanted to play with me that day….”

Needless to say, his Instagram followers wish they had been given the opportunity.