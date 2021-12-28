Madonna has beef with rapper Tory Lanez

Madonna has accused Tory Lanez of ripping off her 1985 hit ‘Into The Groove’.

The Queen of Pop is not happy with the 29-year-old rapper’s “illegal” interpolation of her track, seemingly referring to the latter’s recent song ‘Pluto’s Last Comet’ from his LP ‘Alone at Prom’.

The 63-year-old music legend commented on Lanez’s recent Instagram post: “Read your messages [f]or illegal usage of my song get into the groove!”, suggesting she has contacted him directly on the social media app.

At the time of writing, it’s not known if the ‘Like a Virgin’ hitmaker will be making a formal complaint.

Lanez has been in hot water of late.

Last month, the Canadian record producer was told he won’t be offered a plea deal in a felony case for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

The ‘Say It’ rapper was accused by the ‘WAP’ hitmaker of shooting her in the foot after a party at Kylie Jenner’s house in July 2020.

The music star – whose real name is Daystar Peterson – has been charged with felony assault.

At a preliminary hearing on December 14, it was claimed Lanez shouted “dance, b****” before shooting Megan.

Los Angeles detective Ryan Stogner told the courtroom in his testimony that “as she exited the vehicle, she heard Mr Peterson yelling obscenities at her, and he stated, ‘Dance, b****!’ and he then began firing a weapon at her.”

Megan “immediately felt pain to her feet, observed blood, fell to the ground, and then crawled to an adjacent driveway of a residence.” He added: “She described her injuries as bleeding profusely.”

He added: “Megan stated the defendant apologised for doing it and offered her money and begged her to please not say anything and made a reference to the fact he was already on probation.”

Lanez is facing two felony charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, as well as the charge of having “personally inflicted great bodily injury”.

If he is convicted on all charges, he could spend more than 22 years in Jail.

Lanez is due to return to court next month.

The ‘Broke in a Minute’ hitmaker previously pleaded not guilty to the charges last November and his lawyer, Shawn Holley, previously insisted “meaningful discussions” with prosecutors about a plea deal hadn’t affected that.

She said: “As in every case, the lawyers for the parties discuss the possibility of resolving the case. This case is no different. That said, our position as to what did and did not happen in this matter remains unchanged, and Mr. Peterson’s plea of not guilty stands.”

In January, Lanez’s team filed a motion asking for an amendment to a protective order surrounding the case because he wasn’t allowed to speak publicly about the dispute, but a judge ruled that the order must stay in place as it is.

During a hearing at the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles, his lawyer argued the protective order was “unfair” because it doesn’t apply to Megan.