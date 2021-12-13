Megan Thee Stallion dedicates Humanitarian Award to her grandmother

BANG Showbiz English
Megan Thee Stallion dedicated her 18th Congressional District Humanitarian Award to her late grandmother.
The ‘WAP’ hitmaker was “honoured” to receieve the prize in her hometown of Houston – where she was raised after being born in San Antonio – on Sunday (12.12.21) in recognition of her local philanthropic efforts.
The 26-year-old hip-hop artist said: “I’m so honoured. It’s my responsibility to take care of the city that took care of me. My grandma always taught me to be kind and giving. I learned that from her.”
The ‘Body’ rapper – whose real name is Megan Pete – also acknowledged how her mother and grandmother – who both passed away in 2019 – had inspired her to complete her health administration degree after she recently graduated from Texas Southern University.
She said: “I was raised by very giving women so I want to dedicate this award to my grandma because she taught me to be the woman I am today.”
Megan later admitted to being grateful for the “recognition” but that she was “just happy” to help out the city that raised her.
She wrote on Instagram:”Today I was given thee 18th Congressional District of Texas Hero Award by congresswoman @sheilajacksonlee In my hometown HOUSTON TX [three rock on emojis] although I appreciate the recognition I’m just happy that I am able to give back to and put smiles on the faces of the people in my city [strong arm emoji] (sic)”
According to Congresswoman Sheila Lee – who handed out the accolade to the ‘Hot Girl’ rapper – the prestigious award is “not given out often” and has a “special promise and special history”.
The Democratic lawmaker said: “This award has not been given out often, or to many. When this award is given, it has that special promise and special history.”
In November 2020, the five-time Grammy Award winner shared about how “hard” going to college – especially juggling a thriving career and during the COVID-19 pandemic – had been.
She said: “School is so hard and online classes are really hard too, but I was already doing online classes before quarantine started. I I had to because I couldn’t go on campus anymore. I mean, my focus was definitely better because I didn’t have a lot of distractions.”