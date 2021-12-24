Olly Alexander eats mince pies every day

Olly Alexander eats a mince pie every day in December.

The Years & Years singer is a huge fan of the festive treat but refuses to tuck into them any time before the month of Christmas as he needs to find some way to “limit” himself from eating too many of the sweet treats.

He said: “My only Christmas tradition is from the 1st of December I have a mince pie every day. Like, at least one. I really love mince pies so I have to limit myself but once December starts, I start eating them, That’s it.”

The ‘King’ hitmaker has vowed to do better at keeping his diary next year.

He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: “My New Year’s resolution is to… I keep a diary but I’m not very good at keeping up with it, so my new year’s resolution is to keep up with my diary.”

Although he’s excited about his plans for 2022, Olly isn’t trying to “predict” too much of what might happen because the coronavirus pandemic means sudden changes could be brought about at any time.

He said of 2022: “I’m bringing an album out, ‘Night Calls’, and I’m just happy to be doing it still and having the music out there. We’ve got the tour booked for the spring and fingers crossed that will go ahead.

“What will be, will be, I’m trying not to predict anything any more because you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Meanwhile, the ‘It’s A Sin’ star revealed he is open to future acting roles, though it will be hard to beat the hit Channel 4 drama about the 1980s AIDS crisis, in which he starred as Ritchie Tozer.

He said: “I don’t have any plans yet.

“‘It’s A Sin’ was one of the most incredible experiences of my life. I would love to do some more acting, but I feel like it’s gonna be so hard to beat ‘It’s A Sin’.

“I don’t know. We will have to wait and see. I don’t have any plans yet.”